A pyromaniac sets fire to bins in Palma. 15-03-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Shares:

The rubbish bin pyromaniac has struck again in Palma and this time he targeted containers in Carrer de General Riera in Palma.

By the time National and Local Police were deployed to the scene at around 1800 on Sunday the fire was well under way and firefighters fought to get the blaze under control.

None of the homes in the area were affected by the flames, but a car parked on the street was completely gutted.

The area was cordoned off for security reasons and traffic redirected while firefighters extinguished the last embers of the fire.

At the beginning of March, a container in Calle Poima in Can Valero was burned to the ground and 24 hours later another one was torched in Calle Pastario in the Can Pastilla neighbourhood of Palma.