Health card prescription data will be automatically extended. 17-03-2020 Sylvana Raschke - Archive

The Balearic health service has announced that prescriptions which are due for renewal will be automatically extended for a period of two months.

This means that patients who would normally have to make an appointment with a doctor in order to renew prescriptions will not have to. This is a measure designed to remove the need for people to have to go to health centres and to reduce pressure on these centres.

The automatic renewal is for pharmaceutical products to treat chronic conditions and which are periodically renewed by doctors.

If health card prescription information isn't automatically updated, patients should call 902 079 079 or 971 437 079 in order to ask that their GPs renew prescriptions without their having to make an appointment.