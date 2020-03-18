Planning
Montport in Puerto Andratx has become a rubbish dump
Work on the Montport development of 68 luxury apartments in Puerto Andratx was stopped in 2007. A licence for the work had been granted by Andratx town hall in 2004, thirteen years after the land had been classified as protected. In 2006, the mayor of Andratx, Eugenio Hidalgo, was arrested. What was to emerge was a story of corruption and also of the flouting of regulations governing developments.
The Balearic High Court finally ruled that the apartments must be demolished and that the town hall must pay fourteen million euros compensation to the thirteen people who had bought apartments and to the developer Prosmi, which had proceeded with the work unaware that the land was protected.
The town hall has recently put forward a proposal that rather than demolish the apartments, they are used for social housing purposes. But regardless of what now happens to the site, over the years it has been subject to neglect and to vandalism. There is graffiti, doors are broken; theft is valued at some half a million euros.
The lack of control is such that the development now poses something of a safety risk. People can access the site without much difficulty; there is just a barrier without a chain. As well as the vandalism, Montport has become a tip, mainly for building rubble. Residents in the area say that this waste is being deposited on a daily basis.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.