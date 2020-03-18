National Police in Palma. archive photo 28-08-2010 A. Sepulveda

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly threatening his upstairs neighbour with a large knife because he was "fed up" with the noise they had been making since the start of the State of Emergency.

National Police Officers were deployed to Carrer de Francesc Frontera in the Coll d’en Rabassa district of Palma at around 1630.

The suspect had allegedly gone to the apartment upstairs brandishing a 15 centimetre long knife.

The victim told Police he was at home with his mother, wife and children when the neighbour came to the door, shouting and making threats.

As soon as he noticed that the defendant had a knife he pushed him, closed the door and called the Police.

Police say the suspect told them he had an argument with his partner because of the noise coming from upstairs and he was very upset.

"All day making noise. It is unbearable,” he said repeatedly.