A protest on balconies against the former king. 18-03-2020

In Palma at midday on Wednesday, there was a "cacerolada" pots and pans-banging protest to demand that the former king, Juan Carlos, donates the 100 million euros that he has in Swiss accounts to the public health service.

Another such protest, obviously being staged by people on their balconies rather than in the streets, is planned for 9pm on Wednesday evening. This is to coincide with King Felipe's broadcast to the nation about coronavirus.

The King was due to meet Prime Minister Sánchez and the technical committee managing the epidemic at 5pm.

Tonight's special message will be the second that the King has delivered in recent times. The first was on the third of October 2017, two days after the Catalan independence referendum.