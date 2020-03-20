Puerto Soller 28-06-2018 Lluc Garcia

Palma 19 degrees and overcast with occasional sunny spells, a strong wind and a low of 10º.

It’s a dull day in Andratx too but one degree warmer at 20 with a northeasterly breeze and a low of 9º.

There’s black clouds gathering in Santanyi and there could be a shower or two, the high is 18º dropping to 10º after dark.

It’s cloudy, wet and miserable in Alcudia with a top temperature of 18º, a low of 11º and a 25 kilometre an hour northeasterly wind.

And it’s a lovely sunny day in Soller with a high of 19º, a low of 8º and almost no wind at all.

