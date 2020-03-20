Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma 19 degrees and overcast with occasional sunny spells, a strong wind and a low of 10º.
It’s a dull day in Andratx too but one degree warmer at 20 with a northeasterly breeze and a low of 9º.
There’s black clouds gathering in Santanyi and there could be a shower or two, the high is 18º dropping to 10º after dark.
It’s cloudy, wet and miserable in Alcudia with a top temperature of 18º, a low of 11º and a 25 kilometre an hour northeasterly wind.
And it’s a lovely sunny day in Soller with a high of 19º, a low of 8º and almost no wind at all.
View the weather live on our webcams.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.