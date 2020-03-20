A car inside Terminal 1 of Barcelona's El Prat airport. 20-03-2020 MOSSOS D'ESQUADRA

Two people have been arrested at Barcelona Airport by Officers from the Catalan Police Force, Mossos d'Esquadra.

The suspects allegedly drove their car inside Terminal 1 at El Prat Airport.

Mossos announced on Twitter that Tedax teams from the Generalitat Police had confirmed that the car was not carrying explosives.

The defendants are being questioned and an investigation has been launched to determine how the suspects managed to get into the Intermodal area of the airport without causing injury or damage.