Coronavirus
Government wants the army to disinfect airports and ports
The Balearic government has requested that the army's Military Emergencies Unit (UME) disinfects airports and ports.
The NBQ regiment (nuclear, biological and chemical defence), which has been undertaking some disinfection tasks in Majorca, has returned to its base in Valencia. Meanwhile, soldiers from the Sappers Unit in the Balearics have been disinfecting certain facilities, such as the Son Malferit fire station in Palma.
The request for the UME was approved at Friday's cabinet meeting. The regional government is also asking for the Balearic Ports Authority and the Aena airports authority to suspend the payment of taxes by businesses operating at the five state ports (Palma, Alcudia, Mahon, Ibiza and La Savina) and at the airports.
The government will itself be exempting shipping businesses at ports it has responsibility for from charges as well as businesses at the Intermodal Station in Palma.
