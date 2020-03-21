News
246 cases of Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands
Forty three new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the Balearic Islands in the last hours.
On Saturday the number of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 jumped to 246 according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.
Four people have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands.
