Son Espases Hospital, Palma. 09-02-2020

Two more people have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, according to the Health Department.

A 20-year-old man and an older patient thought to be 80-years-old, who both had underlying illnesses, died on Saturday in Majorca.

The younger man was admitted to Son Llàtzer Hospital and the older patient to Son Espases Hospital.

It brings the total number of fatalities in the Balearic Islands to 6 and all of them were in Majorca.

A 90-year-old man, with previous pathologies, was admitted on March 14, died in Son Llàtzer on Friday.

On Thursday at Son Espases Hospital a 30 year old man who also had underlying illness passed awy at Son Espases Hospital.

A woman with a chronic pathology who had also tested positive for coronavirus died on March 12 and a man with advanced oncological pathology died on March 17.

On Saturday the Health Department confirmed that 246 people in the Balearics have coronovirus.