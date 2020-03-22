Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma, 17 degrees and pouring rain with a slight wind and a low of 12º.
Andratx is 18º, very wet and very windy with an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.
It’s miserable on the east of the island too, Santanyi is 17º with a low of 9 degrees and torrential rain, but there might be one or two sunny spells in-between.
Alcudia is 18 degrees and cloudy with 25 kilometre an hour winds, intermittent showers and a low of 11º.
And early morning fog will be followed by torrential rain in Soller with a high of 17°, a low of 9º and a strong breeze.
