Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
A brighter start to the day for much of the island.
Mainly sunny with a few clouds this morning and a small risk of some localised showers this afternoon, especially in the north west.
There is a light easterly breeze that will increase slightly in the afternoon.
Humidity is around 80%.
Palma has blue skies with highs of 18º and lows of 12º.
The centre of the island can expect highs of 17º but falling to 10º overnight.
The east coast is much the same with highs of 17º and lows of 12º.
You can view the weather live across the island on our webcam page.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.