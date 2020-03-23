Blue skies returned this morning 23-03-2020 Caroline Fuller

A brighter start to the day for much of the island.

Mainly sunny with a few clouds this morning and a small risk of some localised showers this afternoon, especially in the north west.

There is a light easterly breeze that will increase slightly in the afternoon.

Humidity is around 80%.

Palma has blue skies with highs of 18º and lows of 12º.

The centre of the island can expect highs of 17º but falling to 10º overnight.

The east coast is much the same with highs of 17º and lows of 12º.

