Cap de fibló on Sunday. 22-03-2020

During Sunday's stormy conditions there was a "cap de fibló" in the bay of Palma. At around quarter to eleven in the morning it was observable from distances of ten kilometres, such as in Arenal in Llucmajor.

This phenomenon is not uncommon, but it isn't necessarily a tornado. Cap de fibló is the term used, but meteorologically there are tornadoes and there are non-tornadoes, even if in appearance they seem to be the same. But if the cap de fibló is over land, it will cause damage. On Sunday, therefore, police in Llucmajor were keeping a close eye on its development. As it happened, the vortex diminished after just a few minutes and disappeared.