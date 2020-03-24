Town halls
Terrace tax in Calvia to be refunded
Calvia town hall has introduced measures to try and alleviate the impact of coronavirus.
On Monday, the mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez, announced that bars, cafes and restaurants - all obliged to close during the state of emergency - will not have to pay terrace tax this year. Those establishments which have already paid the tax will receive a 100% refund. For those which have not, there will be a 100% waiving of the charge upon request for a licence to occupy the public way.
The commencement of the "voluntary" period for payment of municipal taxes will be postponed until the first of July and will last until the fifteenth of November (this voluntary period had been from June 1 to August 16).
Payment for parking in ORA blue zones will be delayed until May. There are also to be reimbursements for subscriptions for using sports facilities; for cultural centre activities; for children's nursery schools; and for market stallholders.
