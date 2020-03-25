Majorca cooler over the next few days. 04-11-2017 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma, cloudy, wet and windy and much cooler with a high of 15° dropping to around 6° overnight.

It’s overcast and breezy in Andratx with scattered showers, a high of 14° and a low of 5 degrees.

Santanyi is miserable, with a top temperature of 15 degrees, a cold northeasterly wind and a low of 4°.

It’s a mixed bag in Alcudia, raining one minute, sunny the next with strong winds, a high of 14° and a low of 7 degrees.

And it’s a bit nippy in Deya at 13 degrees with some sunshine and some showers, a cold northerly wind gusting at 20 kilometres an hour and a low of 4°.

