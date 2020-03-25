Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma, cloudy, wet and windy and much cooler with a high of 15° dropping to around 6° overnight.
It’s overcast and breezy in Andratx with scattered showers, a high of 14° and a low of 5 degrees.
Santanyi is miserable, with a top temperature of 15 degrees, a cold northeasterly wind and a low of 4°.
It’s a mixed bag in Alcudia, raining one minute, sunny the next with strong winds, a high of 14° and a low of 7 degrees.
And it’s a bit nippy in Deya at 13 degrees with some sunshine and some showers, a cold northerly wind gusting at 20 kilometres an hour and a low of 4°.
You view the weather across the island with our webcams.
