The Catalonia Majorica, one of the hotels being pressed into service. 25-03-2020 Archive

Fourteen hotels and hotel apartments in the Balearics have officially been identified by the national government delegation as being available to provide "essential services in order to guarantee sanitary care and provisions to the population by health personnel, transport drivers and supplies' workers".

These establishments, explains the delegation, cover all the islands and are intended to broaden care to people affected by the coronavirus crisis and for logistics work that will be required. Included in this work are the armed forces and the state security forces.

Six of the hotels are in Majorca. They are Abelux, Catalonia Majorica and Samaritana Suites (Palma), Pabisa Orlando, Jade and Houm Plaza Son Rigo (Playa de Palma). In Ibiza: Bonsol, Duquesa Playa Apartments, San Francisco, Venus. The three in Minorca are the Menurka Apartments, the Prima Sud Suites, and Royal Life. The Illes Pitiuses Hotel is the one establishment in Formentera.

At national level, there are 370 hotels and similar establishments. These are for the military and security forces, health workers, drivers, telecommunications engineers, fire fighters, workers at petrochemical plants and power stations, marine rescue personnel, workers at petrol stations, ports, airports and railway stations, and those engaged in public works.

These establishments will also be used for tasks such as processing agricultural produce, meat, fish and for other basic services