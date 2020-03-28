Guardia Civil officers observing the catamaran. 27-03-2020 Michel's

Shares:

The German couple who wanted to moor their catamaran in Puerto Andratx were ordered to leave on Saturday. The catamaran had appeared on Wednesday, when the port police in Andratx informed the couple that they couldn't moor if their situation didn't conform to measures under the state of emergency. Entrance into Spanish territory was prohibited.

The Guardia Civil established that the owner of the catamaran doesn't have residence in Majorca. On Wednesday, he had claimed that he did. Nor does the owner have a boat rental company, which is what had also been suggested.

Permission was given for them to take on diesel and to buy food and water before departing for Gibraltar.