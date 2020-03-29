Police
Arrested in Alcudia after driving off when stopped
A 27-year-old driver was arrested by the Guardia Civil in Alcudia on Saturday after officers had stopped him because of the speed he was doing and because they wanted to know the reason for him being on the roads. He was stopped but then drove off.
Some distance away, he was intercepted having crashed the car. He was unharmed, attacked the officers and tried to run off, at which point he was restrained. He was found not to have a driving licence, insurance or proper vehicle documentation.
He was charged with assault, disobedience, offences against road safety and breach of the current restrictions on movement.
