Weather
Good morning from Majorca
An overcast day for most of the island with a chance of some localised showers and storms especially in the west.
Temperatures are much the same across the island with highs in Palma of 16 degrees, dropping to 12 overnight.
Soller will be slightly cooler this evening with lows of 10 degrees and a risk of some showers throughout the day.
Manacor is forecast highs of 16 degrees and lows of 12 but can expect some sunny spells later this afternoon.
You can view the weather live across the island with our webcams.
