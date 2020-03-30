36 coronavirus fatalities in Balearic Islands. 30-03-2020 Ultima Hora

Three more patients have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, bring the total number of fatalities to 36, according to the Ministry of Health.

The victims were a man in his 80's with a previous pathology who died in the Son Espases hospital; an 85-year-old woman, who also had an underlying illness passed away at Quirón Palmaplanas clinic, and a 95-year-old woman with chronic pathologies died at the General Hospital in Palma.

These three new fatalities are in addition to the five deaths from coronavirus in Majorca on Saturday and 2 other deaths were confirmed on Sunday.