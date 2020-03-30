Animal welfare
Concern at growth in Palma's cat population
Restrictions on movement are not affecting cat colonies. In Palma, for example, the town hall has sought to make sure that cats at the one hundred or so colonies in the city are being fed. However, the people who care for the cats are concerned by the suspension of sterilisation by the Son Reus animal centre.
Mercedes Argüello of Moixos de Canamunt, which was the first colony in Palma, says that there is going to be a problem in a few months time. "There will be kittens everywhere", reversing efforts at control over the past year.
When she started the colony, Mercedes Argüello was referred to as the crazy cat woman. Now, however, residents appreciate what has been achieved. "They remember what it was like before. Complaints about cat fights, territories being marked, rubbish bags being ripped in the search for food." The cats are fed morning and afternoon, and their health is monitored. Volunteers rely on donations and their own money.
Son Reus normally carries out between fifteen to twenty sterilisations per week. These give some control over the cat population, which is difficult to calculate as there are many which don't belong to colonies.
