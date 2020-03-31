Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma 19 degrees, cloudy and wet with occasional sunshine, 30 kilometre an hour winds and a low of 11°.
It’s very wet and very windy in Andratx too with a high of 19° and a low of 10 degrees
Santanyi is miserable, 17 degrees and overcast with a mixture of sunny spells, heavy rain, a 35 kilometre easterly wind and a low of 11°.
It’s 18 degrees, pouring rain and very blustery in Alcudia with a low of 10°.
And it’s just horrible in Deya, 17 degrees with big black clouds, torrential rain, a 45 kilometre an hour southeasterly wind and a low of 8°.
View the weather across the island with our webcams.
