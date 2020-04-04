Emaya Cleaners entertain those under lockdown in Palma. 04-04-2020 Emaya

Emaya employees have been dancing in the streets of Palma with their broomsticks to the song Resistiré, which has become Spain’s coronavirus anthem.

A new version of the song has been released which includes individually recorded contributions from 50 of the top Spanish singers and musicians called Resistiré 2020, which is played every night at 8pm after the standing ovation for those fighting Covid-19.

There have been a number of entertaining song and dance routines by Police and Emergency Services Personnel in Palma over the last few weeks. Now the Emaya cleaners have added their contribution, singing and dancing next to the machines that they use to clean and disinfect the streets, to entertain those under lockdown in Palma.

Operarias de Emaya bailan en la calle al ritmo de 'Resistiré' https://t.co/Qjq1aF3SO2 — Ultima Hora Mallorca (@UHmallorca) April 3, 2020