There’s been a vast improvement in the coronavirus figures in the Balearics in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.
Another 14 people have been infected with Covid-19, the lowest number for weeks, taking the total to 1,271.
There were 2 deaths on Saturday which is also a big reduction and takes the total number of fatalities to 71. 114 patients were admitted to the ICU.
There was also good news concerning the amount of people who’ve been discharged and no longer have any signs of coronavirus with numbers increasing from 239 on Friday to 422 on Saturday. The Ministry of Health tweeted the latest coronavirus figures for Spain.
Datos actualizados de #COVID19 por CCAA.
Situación actual: https://t.co/mAvrGqx4Wy
Más información ⬇️https://t.co/jbND5lUzxJ #EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/kk5RBwHgn4— Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) April 4, 2020
