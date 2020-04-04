90-year-old coronavirus patient gets standing ovation. 03-04-2020 Guillermo Torres

A 90-year-old coronavirus patient was given a standing ovation from Healthcare Professionals as he was discharged from Intensive Care on Friday afternoon.

It’s was a rare moment of celebration after weeks of stress, fear and more than 70 deaths in the Balearics because of the Covid-19 crisis.

The touching moment in the ICU was captured on video and shared via Twitter by his grandson, Guillermo Torres, who is also a Resident Doctor at Son Espases Hospital. The video shows the staff applauding loudly as the patient is wheeled out.

In the tweet, Guillermo Torres thanked his colleagues at Son Espases Hospital for the work they do and the treatment his grandfather received.