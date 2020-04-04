New hygiene and security measures at Mercadona. 03-04-2020 Europa Press

Mercadona has increased its safety measures for employees and customers during the coronavirus crisis.

The Valencian supermarket had already introduced safe distancing rules outside and inside its stores to prevent contagion but on Friday it took those measures a step further.

In addition to the installation of methacrylate screens, staff are have been provided with protective glasses as well as gloves and masks whilst they’re working in the stores.

The number of customers allowed into the stores at the same time is restricted and they are already given gloves and disinfectant gel wipes before they start shopping, but now they will also be provided with hygienic wipes to clean the handles of their shopping trolleys.

Mercadona insists that customers maintain a safe distance from each other, introduced priority entry for certain groups and has reduced its opening hours during the State of Emergency.