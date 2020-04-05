Coronavirus
Armengol calls for plan to "refloat" tourism in the Balearics
During the videoconference of regional presidents on Sunday, President Armengol called on Prime Minister Sánchez to consider a special plan for tourism in the Balearics. It will be needed in order to revive a sector that is "fundamental" to the Balearic economy.
The president requested extensions to ERTE worker protection measures and to liquidity provisions for businesses.
Armengol expressed her support for the decision to extend the state of alarm, while the prime minister accepted that confinement regulations could differ in individual regions. The Balearics will be represented on a working party that will develop a plan for "de-confinement".
