Coronavirus figures continue to slide
The Health Ministry has confirmed six more deaths from Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands taking the total number of fatalities to 81.
1,320 people have coronavirus, including the 27 new cases reported on Monday, 121 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit and another 70 were discharged which means 531 people have completely recovered from the virus.
Javier Arranz, the Spokesperson for the Regional Coronavirus Management Committee, is convinced that the virus has already peaked in the Balearic Islands after only 22 new cases were detected on Sunday, representing a growth of only 1.7%. But he expects the figures to continue to see-saw as the pandemic wanes.
