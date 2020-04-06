Supermarkets will close on some days at Easter. 06-04-2020 EFE

Easter will be a lot different this year thanks to the coronavirus State of Emergency forcing almost everyone to stay at home.

But bakers are hard at work in anticipation of a flurry of orders for empanadas, cakes and other seasonal delicacies that the Spanish love to devour during the holidays.

Supermarkets in the Balearics Islands will be open on Holy Thursday, closed on Good Friday, then reopen on Holy Saturday and all supermarkets and shops will be closed on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Supermarkets and small shops in tourist areas usually stay open all the time, even on holidays and the Government has suggested that supermarkets be allowed to open every day of Holy Week to avoid possible shortages.

But the Balearic Government says that’s not necessary.

"This week and next the shops are open often enough to meet consumer needs and the high volume of shoppers that are normally seen at this time of year are not expected due to the exceptional situation we are in,” said Miquel Piñol, General Director of Commerce.