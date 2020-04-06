Coronavirus
Rafael Nadal urges fans to 'stay active' while self-quarantining
Majorcan tennis ace Rafael Nadal has posted a photo of him working out on his Twitter account where he urged his fans to stay active despite being at home.
The world no. 2 captioned the picture in Spanish its translation was: "We continue at home [Winking face] You have to stay active [💪🏻] #yomequedoencasa #iostoacasa #jerestechezmoi #istayhome"
En casa seguimos 😉— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 29, 2020
Hay que mantenerse activos 💪🏻 #yomequedoencasa #iostoacasa #jerestechezmoi #istayhome pic.twitter.com/pSVo3THx6j
Nadal has been active on social media updating his fans about how has he been spending time during the quarantine. He showed off his cooking skills while preparing a meal for his wife and last week he posted another workout picture of his.
View this post on Instagram
Al final... me gana? 🙌🏻 🎾 👏🏻 Mi hermana @mariabel_nadal Lo dicho, hay que animarse 💪🏻😉 #yomequedoencasa #iorestoacasa #istayhome #jerestechezmoi #tennisathome
A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on
The Spaniard is currently behind Novak Djokovic in world tennis rankings. His native country (Spain) has been among the worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus pandemic.
Tennis season has come to halt with Wimbledon's cancellation being the latest victim of the virus, the rest of the season still in doubts.
Hay que animarse y seguir!!!! 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 #yomequedoencasa #iorestoacasa#istayhome #jerestechezmoi pic.twitter.com/3uX6pc4ubo— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 2, 2020
The rate of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Spain slowed again on Sunday as the country, suffering from one of the world's worst outbreaks of the pandemic, began its fourth week under a near-total lockdown.
