A National Police control in Palma. 23-03-2020

On Sunday afternoon, the National Police stopped a 32-year-old man who was walking along the Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma.

When asked why he was out, he replied that he was taking his dog for a walk. Apart from the fact that he didn't have a dog lead, it was obvious that there was no dog. Checking where he lived, officers found that this was three kilometres away.

Having been previously sanctioned for being outside without good reason, he was arrested for disobeying the confinement regulations.