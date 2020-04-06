Coronavirus
Arrested for walking a dog ... without a dog
On Sunday afternoon, the National Police stopped a 32-year-old man who was walking along the Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma.
When asked why he was out, he replied that he was taking his dog for a walk. Apart from the fact that he didn't have a dog lead, it was obvious that there was no dog. Checking where he lived, officers found that this was three kilometres away.
Having been previously sanctioned for being outside without good reason, he was arrested for disobeying the confinement regulations.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.