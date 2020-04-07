sa Pobla potato crops destroyed by hailstorm. 07-04-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Mateu Export, which is responsible for 65% of sa Pobla's main potato crop, estimates that last Wednesday’s hailstorm caused a 20% loss in production.

“At least 25% of the land has been severely damaged, and we are waiting for the map of affected areas, it is a big blow for all of us,” said Mateu Export Manager, Joan Mateu.

Esplet, which farms 35% of potato crops in the area says 10% of it’s land was affected and that will mean a decrease of between 5 and 8% of potato exports.

Illacamp says 15% of its potato fields were completely destroyed.

Visit

On Monday, Agriculture Councillor, Mae de la Concha met with the Mayor of Sa Pobla and several Municipal Councillors and together they went to Son March to view the storm damage. Afterwards they held a meeting to discuss the situation, with all the required social distancing measures in place.

The Councillor explained that Technicians are developing a map to delimit the area affected by the rain and hail storm on Wednesday.

Next, the proportion of damage to those spaces will be checked and a report will be drawn up of all the damage done and the varieties of potatoes that were lost.

Son March and Son Amer suffered the worst damage but there was also damage to agriculture and other crops in the surrounding areas.

The Agriculture Councillor also promised to review the Agricultural Insurance after farmers complained that they’d had problems collecting compensation.