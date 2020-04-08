Puerto Pollensa. archive photo 14-04-2020 Ultima Hora

It’s a warm and sunny Wednesday in Palma with a top temperature of 21 degrees, a low of 9 and a southerly breeze.

Calvia is lovely too with lots of sunshine, a high of 21, a low of 8 and a light wind.

It’s 21 and gorgeous on the east coast of Majorca, with a strong easterly wind around Santanyi and a low of 8 degrees.

Alcudia is slightly cooler at 19 but the sun’s out there too with a northeasterly wind and a low of 11 degrees.

It’s warm and sunny in Valldemossa with a high of 18 and a low of 7 degrees.

