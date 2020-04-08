Retail
Minorca's small retailers calling for financial support
The Ascome traders association in Minorca says that the island's small retailers could go under if they don't receive direct support. The association hopes that taxes will be suspended so that businesses have a certain amount of liquidity in order to pay other costs.
Ascome notes that its members employ some 4,000 people. Despite this significant number, the public authorities "do not appear to be sensitive" to their situation, given the kind of measures that have been adopted to date. The association is demanding financial aid so that the some 1,500 self-employed shopkeepers "at least have the option of continuing their business activities". The extension of the state of alarm without compensatory measures has been "devastating".
Customers' reduced spending capacity is a further concern for the association, which fears that there will be closures.
