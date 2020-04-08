Construction
Call for construction workers to be tested for coronavirus
The president of the Minorcan delegation of the Balearics College of Architects, Enric Taltavull, has called for all construction workers to be tested for coronavirus in order that building work can restart with the maximum of guarantees.
Taltavull was critical of the protocols that were in place prior to the suspension of non-essential activities. Although these established rules for safe distancing and personal protection, in practice they were difficult to apply.
The same situation will exist when building work resumes after Easter, but it will "change radically" if there is testing.
Josep Olives, president of the association of construction companies and developers in Minorca, has made clear that health is the priority before the economy. But once there is a resumption, there should be all the safety measures possible.
