The Association of Travel Agencies of the Balearic Islands, or Aviba has proposed that the Government extend the 75% Residents’ Discount to Spaniards flying between the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Employers' Organisation, estimates that Air and Maritime Transport will be limited until the third quarter of this year says the discount would help to reactivate the Balearic Tourism Sector and the rest of Spain.

“There is an item in the General State Budget that in 2019 amounted to 625 million Euros, but because air and maritime traffic is suspended, this item is frozen, so Aviba believes that if this discount was extended to all Spanish citizens who wanted to travel to extra-peninsular territories, it would generate a positive economic boost,” said Xisco Mulet, Aviba President.

Aviba says it is working on a “Tourist Exchange Project" with Associations from Castilla y León, Galicia, the Valencian Community and Aragon, which are part of the Spanish Confederation of Travel Agencies, or CEAV.

Xisco Mulet is also proposing that the funds for the Imserso trips that were suspended because of the Covid-19 crisis be used to subsidise trips to the islands.