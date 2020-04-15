Crime
Life's a beach until you get arrested
A man has been cited by the Guardia Civil for camping in Cala Mitjana and breaking the coronavirus lockdown.
The Air Service and GREIM, who have been carrying out Citizen Security flights during the health alert spotted a car on the road between Cala Mitjana and Cala Estreta in Artà.
They tracked down the man who had already set up his tent and camping gear and informed him that camping without authorisation is prohibited and fined him for violating the State of Emergency.
