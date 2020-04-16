Adolfo Funes, now out of hospital. 15-04-2020 Area Salut Menorca

Adolfo Funes is the first patient with coronavirus who was in intensive care at the Mateu Orfila Hospital to have been discharged from hospital. He was in hospital for eighteen days, initially in intensive care and then on the ward for internal medicine.

Referring to the doctors, nurses and others, he had "no words" to express his thanks for "everything they have done for me". Dr. Jordi Guerrero of the internal medicine service said that discharging Sr. Funes was a moment of "emotion and satisfaction".

Over the past two days, twelve people with coronavirus have either been discharged from hospital or been given the health all-clear, having been in isolation at home.