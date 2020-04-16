Palma streets empty during coronavirus State of Emergency. 12-04-2019 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

From the first day of the coronavirus lockdown the streets of Majorca were empty, businesses were closed, there were almost no cars, no people and no noise, except for the birds singing in the trees.

All over the globe people have been uploading amazing photographs of the world without pollution onto social media sites and one of the first was a shot of crystal clear water in the Venice canals that are usually dark and dingy and full of boats of tourists.

Los delfines visitan la costa de Mallorca durante el confinamiento https://t.co/L4PFuSgvzD — Ultima Hora Mallorca (@UHmallorca) March 31, 2020

Now some new neighbours have moved into Majorcan waters, beaches, mountains and streets.

Dolphins have become regular visitors along the island's coast, a few days ago a group of ducks strolled calmly along the Paseo Mallorca in Palma and the water in the port has returned to its original blue colour.

Rafel Ginard uploaded a picture of an idyllic Cala Mesquida with just a group of goats wandering through the sand.

"I find it spectacular and also helps me to imagine what Majorca must have been like a hundred years ago," he tweeted.

Avui un company de feina a fet aquest foto a Cala Mesquida, me pareix espectacular i a més me dona ales per imaginar com podia ser Mallorca fa 100 anys. Llagrimeta. pic.twitter.com/3bhJKYbKJX — Rafel Ginard (@calliquecalli) April 14, 2020