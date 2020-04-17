There were protests at the Balearic government's decision to close Es Murterar. 13-11-2018

Shares:

The Balearic Environment Commission has given the green light to the demolition of the two production units at the Es Murterar power station in Alcudia that were closed down at the end of last year.

The demolition work, for which Endesa will be responsible, will cost 7.5 million euros and take three years to complete. It is scheduled to start at the end of this year and will involve the removal of boilers, silos and so on plus work to the land; these two units occupy a space of some 22,000 square metres.

Magdalena Frau, head of communications and external relations at Endesa, says that the company has always planned that workers at the power station and with supplier companies should get employment in the demolition and in the creation of photovoltaic plants. No workers who are directly employed by Endesa have lost their jobs. Some have relocated to other power stations, and ultimately eighty workers will remain. The two other production units need maintaining and will be operational in very reduced fashion over the next few years; the total closure of Es Murterar will probably be in 2026.

Training is to be given to those workers who will carry out the demolition. Mostly all of them, be they directly employed or with contractors, live in Alcudia. The mayor, Barbara Rebassa, has expressed her particular satisfaction that Endesa will be ensuring that there is employment for workers with supplier companies.