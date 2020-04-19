Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus deaths rise by seven
National health ministry figures on Sunday record there having been 25 new cases of coronavirus in the Balearics over the past 24 hours. The total number of cases of people who have been infected by coronavirus - the official total - now stands at 1,773. Of these 1,773, 993 are people who have recovered.
Seven more deaths have been recorded, which increase the total to 155.
For Spain as a whole, the number of deaths in the past 24 hours is 410, the lowest increase for 28 days. The death toll stands at 20,453.
