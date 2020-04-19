Apartment fire in Palma on Sunday. 19-04-2020

A 26-year-old woman was rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Sunday after falling from a fourth-floor apartment in which a fire had broken out.

The incident occurred at a building on Calle Àngel Guimerà in Palma. The fire is believed to have been caused by a candle that the woman had lit. Her fall, according to police sources, was accidental and happened as a result of her trying to avoid the smoke and blaze. She fell onto a parked car.

Her parents suffered mild smoke inhalation. Various neighbours were also affected, as were an off-duty Palma police officer and a National Police officer who went to the scene. The building was evacuated, and there were some 100 hundred people on the streets.