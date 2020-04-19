Emergencies
Woman falls from burning apartment in Palma
A 26-year-old woman was rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Sunday after falling from a fourth-floor apartment in which a fire had broken out.
The incident occurred at a building on Calle Àngel Guimerà in Palma. The fire is believed to have been caused by a candle that the woman had lit. Her fall, according to police sources, was accidental and happened as a result of her trying to avoid the smoke and blaze. She fell onto a parked car.
Her parents suffered mild smoke inhalation. Various neighbours were also affected, as were an off-duty Palma police officer and a National Police officer who went to the scene. The building was evacuated, and there were some 100 hundred people on the streets.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.