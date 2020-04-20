Crowdfunding project launched to save Cineciutat. archive photo. 20-04-2020 Ultima Hora

Cinemas from all over the world have joined the crowdfunding campaign to save Cineciutat in Palma.

They include: Loft in Tucson, Arizona; Kino Movimento in Berlin, Picture House at Hebden Bridge, UK; Cinema Galleries in Brussels; CinemaItalia in Belluno; Numax Cinema in Santiago and many others who are now part of ’Salvem CineCiutat’ with some making financial contributions and others promoting the campaign in their communities.

New Rewards for Participants

A Spokesperson for Cineciutat says they're "overwhelmed with gratitude" particularly by the actions taken by Duplex Cinema, in Ferrol, in Galicia and Cinemes Girona and Zumzeig Cine-Cooperativa in Barcelona who have given CineCiutat a series of annual bonuses in the form of rewards, which were added to the crowdfunding campaign on Monday.

There are a bunch of benefits for anyone who buys the rewards in Ferrol for 35 euros or in Barcelona for either 50 or 59 euros, to help save CineCiutat.

Duplex has offered two units which include; an annual subscription for the project with cinema tickets for four euros, a free welcome ticket, a free ticket for every ten visits, a reduced ticket at Numax; a tote bag; and their name on the list of thanks for saving CineCiutat, all for 35 euros.

Zumzeig is providing two units which include; an annual 'Friend of Zumzeig' Card, six tickets for the cinema and discounts on other tickets, promotions and discounts at the bar and related entities, membership of the Assembly of Friends of the Zumzeig; a tote bag and their name on the list of thanks for saving CineCiutat, all for 50 euros.

Cinemes Girona is offering two units which include; an annual subscription 'El Club' until July 31, 2021, premieres for 5.50 euros, Casa Asia screenings for one euro, discounts for opera and ballet tickets; a tote bag and their name on the list of thanks for saving CineCiutat, all for 59 euros.