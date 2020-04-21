Celebrations
Queen's birthday celebrations in Majorca
Queen's birthday in Palma.
British expatriates across Majorca were up early this morning flying their Union Flags with pride from balconies and terraces to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 94th birthday.
Residents dressed up in their finest, cracked open some bubbly, played the National Anthem and even get their pets involved in the lockdown party atmosphere.
