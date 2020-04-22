The man was taken to Son Espases in a serious condition. 21-04-2020 Michel's

A 96-year-old man was seriously injured on Tuesday as the result of a shotgun blast at his home in Andratx.

Around half two in the afternoon, the man's two daughters, who live at the same address, heard the bang and went to his room, where they found him badly injured, the gun by his side. Andratx police, Guardia Civil and emergency medics all went to the scene, where he received treatment for heavy bleeding. He was conscious, the shot having hit him close to the chest, and was taken to Son Espases Hospital.

As well as what was an old hunting shotgun, officers found a revolver, which was locked, and boxes of ammunition. The Guardia Civil are investigating whether he shot himself intentionally or by accident. Neighbours said that the man, who uses a wheelchair, is well known in the area.