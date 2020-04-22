Emergencies
96-year-old in a serious condition after shotgun blast
A 96-year-old man was seriously injured on Tuesday as the result of a shotgun blast at his home in Andratx.
Around half two in the afternoon, the man's two daughters, who live at the same address, heard the bang and went to his room, where they found him badly injured, the gun by his side. Andratx police, Guardia Civil and emergency medics all went to the scene, where he received treatment for heavy bleeding. He was conscious, the shot having hit him close to the chest, and was taken to Son Espases Hospital.
As well as what was an old hunting shotgun, officers found a revolver, which was locked, and boxes of ammunition. The Guardia Civil are investigating whether he shot himself intentionally or by accident. Neighbours said that the man, who uses a wheelchair, is well known in the area.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.