Government clarifies lockdown regulations for children. 23-04-2020

From Monday, up to three children will be able to go outside but there are conditions attached.

The children must all be from the same home and be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.

They can walk, run, jump and exercise up to one kilometre from their home, but parents must make sure that their children are kept at a safe distance from other children and adults who do not live with them.

The de-escalation of the coronavirus rules for children originally stated that kids aged 14 and under could only accompany their parents to the supermarket, the pharmacy and the bank but the Government was forced to do a U-turn amid an avalanche of complaints.

The initial proposal from the General Directorate of Children was to alleviate confinement so that children could go out to jump and run accompanied by a parent "for a little while every day."

Health Minister, Salvador Illa, promised on Saturday that the rules for children would be confirmed once they’d been ratified by Congress on Wednesday.

The Minister of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, has claimed that the original State of Emergency did not prevent minors from accompanying their parents outside and that it was the conscience of society that made parents keep them at home.

When asked about the deadlines for the new order to be issued, the Secretary of State for Social Rights, Nacho Álvarez, on whom the General Directorate for Children depends, said it may happen on Friday since the Draft that was produced by several Ministries is almost finished.

Minister Álvarez has played down rumours of differences within the Government and the controversy caused by the relaxation, then rectification of the restrictions for children during the State of Emergency claiming that his department "works very well" with the Health Authorities."There are not two governments in one, nor is there a will to clash,” he said.

Meanwhile when asked what the new measures would entail, Minister Illa pointed out that ”taking a walk means taking a walk.”