4 more Covid-19 fatalities confirmed in the Balearic Islands. 01-04-2020 EFE

Shares:

The see-saw of coronavirus deaths and infections in the Balearic Islands continues.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 4 more fatalities on Thursday taking the total to 168.

There were also 25 new cases of coronavirus which means 1,861 have been infected altogether.

1,022 patients have been hospitalised since the pandemic began and 167 of those were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

1,047 people have completely recovered from coronavirus and no longer show any symptoms, including 30 who were discharged in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, 3 coronavirus deaths were confirmed and 28 new infections. 17 people were discharged and Balearic ICUs registered their lowest occupancy for almost a month.

The cumulative incidence rate of infections in the last 14 days has dropped again in the Balearic Islands and now stands at 35.93 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Balearic Islands remain in fifth place behind the Canary Islands with 12.96, Melilla with 15.03, Murcia with 24.43 and Andalusia with 30.71.

Dr Javier Arranz, the Spokesperson for the Regional Committee on Infectious Diseases, warned on Wednesday that the decrease in coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands will happen “little by little."