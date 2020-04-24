Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Palma 22 degrees and a lovely sunny day with a light wind and a low of 11.
Andratx is 21 and partly sunny partly cloudy with a 10 kilometre northeasterly breeze and a low of 12 degrees.
It’s 20 degrees and mostly sunny in Santanyi but that 20 kilometre an hour easterly wind will make it feel much cooler and the temperature will drop to 10 degrees after dark.
Pollensa is 21 with lots of sunshine, strong winds and an overnight low of 10 degrees.
There’s hazy sunshine in Deya all day long and it’s 21 degrees with a light breeze and a low of 11.
You can view more towns across the island on our webcam page, click here.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.