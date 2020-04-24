Ciutat Jardín 08-04-2018 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma 22 degrees and a lovely sunny day with a light wind and a low of 11.

Andratx is 21 and partly sunny partly cloudy with a 10 kilometre northeasterly breeze and a low of 12 degrees.

It’s 20 degrees and mostly sunny in Santanyi but that 20 kilometre an hour easterly wind will make it feel much cooler and the temperature will drop to 10 degrees after dark.

Pollensa is 21 with lots of sunshine, strong winds and an overnight low of 10 degrees.

There’s hazy sunshine in Deya all day long and it’s 21 degrees with a light breeze and a low of 11.

