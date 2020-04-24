Beautiful sunny day in Palma. 24-04-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Majorca was basking in temperatures of 23 degrees Centigrade this morning which will have given some cheer to the thousands of people who are in lockdown.

There was also some positive news today with the announcement that bars and restaurants are preparing to re-open after the lockdown.

The Spanish government has hinted that they will start easing restrictions by the middle of next month. Also children will be allowed to go out and play this Sunday.

