State of alarm
Greater control of playgrounds in Palma
Palma town hall is increasing measures to ensure that children's playgrounds and swings aren't used now that children are being allowed out.
The playgrounds were sealed off when the state of alarm was declared, and under the terms of the relaxation of confinement conditions as these apply to children, they remain off limits. In addition, children should not interact with each other. The larger playgrounds, such as those in the Ses Estacions and Sa Riera parks, are locked up, but the majority of playgrounds have just been taped off.
Neighbourhood police and Civil Protection volunteers will be intensifying controls to make sure that the playgrounds are not used.
